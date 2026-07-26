European football clubs push for major signings

Shafaq News

Liverpool advanced their interest in Bradley Barcola, Real Madrid prepared a major move for Yan Diomande, and Arsenal planned fresh talks for Bruno Guimaraes as several high-profile summer transfers gathered pace, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus also confirmed interest in Emiliano Martinez, Inter opened discussions over Cristian Romero, and Cape Verde World Cup standout Vozinha secured a move to Colo-Colo.

Liverpool Push for Bradley Barcola

Liverpool remain the leading club pursuing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with no contract renewal talks underway between the player and PSG, Romano said. The 23-year-old is under contract until 2028, and any move still depends on PSG’s asking price.

Arsenal and “another European club” have also shown interest.

Real Madrid Prepare Diomande Move

Real Madrid are expected to submit a package worth about $114 million for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after making progress on personal terms.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain interested in the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, leaving Leipzig in a strong negotiating position.

Arsenal Plan Guimaraes Talks

Arsenal are preparing fresh club-to-club contacts with Newcastle United next week after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Bruno Guimaraes.

An opening proposal of about $93 million is expected to be improved, but the deal depends on Newcastle’s valuation and willingness to sell their captain.

Juventus Confirm Martinez Interest

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti confirmed that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wants to leave this summer and is under consideration in Turin.

“We’re looking for competition,” Spalletti told Gazzetta dello Sport, noting that Juventus already have two goalkeepers.

The transfer remains dependent on Aston Villa’s asking price and Juventus’ plans for their existing options.

Inter Open Romero Talks

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed discussions with Tottenham and Cristian Romero’s agent over a possible transfer.

“We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens,” Ausilio stated.

Romero previously played in Italy for Genoa and Atalanta before moving to Tottenham.

Vozinha Joins Colo-Colo After World Cup Rise

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha signed for Colo-Colo after emerging as one of the 2026 World Cup’s leading individual stories. The 40-year-old helped his country reach the Round of 32, keeping a clean sheet against eventual champions Spain, and impressing again in a narrow defeat by Argentina.

He is expected to travel to Chile for medical checks and the formal completion of his move.