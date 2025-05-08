Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq: Syria has no objection to our bases

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russia’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Elbrus Kutrashev, confirmed that Syrian authorities did not oppose the presence of Russian military bases in Syria.

Kotrashchev told Shafaq News Agency that "there are understandings between the Russian government and the Syrian government to establish and strengthen relations between the two countries."

He added that Moscow and Damascus are in the process of further developing their bilateral ties, and “so far, there has been no official objection from the Syrian authorities regarding the presence of Russian bases on their territory."

Notably, Russia operates several military bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim base, which houses both aircraft and ground forces. This base has been a significant point of support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and provided shelter to displaced Syrians during the coastal hostilities in March.