US blacklists China-Hong Kong firms tied to Iran arms purchases

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States imposed sanctions on nine individuals and entities accused of supporting weapons procurement for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and military establishment, including several based in China and Hong Kong.

The measures target China- and Hong Kong-based individuals and companies, “that facilitated the procurement of weapons for the IRGC and MODAFL,” as well as a Hong Kong‑based company operating within Iran’s clandestine banking network that “attempted weapons procurement-related transactions.”

The sanctions, according to the US Treasury, are part of Washington's broader maximum-pressure campaign against Iran, aimed at restricting the government's ability to generate, transfer, and repatriate funds, and follow measures imposed on May 8, 2026, against procurement networks accused of supplying the IRGC and Iran's Innovation and Technology Cooperation Center, which coordinates Tehran's efforts to acquire advanced technologies and weapons systems.

Today, as part of Economic Fury, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned nine individuals and entities that have supported weapons procurement on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. Treasury… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) June 10, 2026

Last week, the US Treasury Department stated that it had imposed sanctions on a network accused of exporting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas.