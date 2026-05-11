US blacklists firms accused of supporting IRGC oil exports

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities on Monday for allegedly facilitating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures are part of Washington’s Economic Fury campaign “to deprive the regime of funding for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies, and nuclear ambitions.”

The department accused the IRGC of relying on front and shell companies in foreign jurisdictions “to obfuscate its role in oil sales and funnel the revenue to the Iranian regime.”

Among those designated were senior officials linked to the IRGC’s Shahid Purja’fari Oil Headquarters, including Ahmad Mohammadi Zadeh, Samad Fathi Salami, and Mohammadreza Ashrafi Ghehi, as well as companies based in Hong Kong, Dubai, Oman, and Sharjah, accused of arranging oil shipments and financial transactions tied to Iranian crude exports.

The measures further targeted firms accused of facilitating Iranian oil shipments aboard sanctioned shadow fleet tankers transporting crude to overseas buyers, particularly in China.

All designations were issued under Executive Order 13224, which targets groups and entities accused by Washington of supporting terrorism. Under the measures, all property and interests belonging to sanctioned parties under US jurisdiction are blocked, while US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions involving them without authorization.

Earlier this month, the department imposed sanctions on Iran linked to maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting 30 individuals and entities.