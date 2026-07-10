US blacklists 14 Iran-linked individuals and companies

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States imposed sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and companies accused of operating financial networks for senior Iranian figures and entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated that the measures follow Tehran’s renewed attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and target Ali Ansari, “who oversees a sprawling global network of assets benefiting Iran’s leader—Mojtaba Khamenei—and other regime elites.” Ansari used shell companies and overseas investments to divert public funds into real estate and commercial assets across Europe and the Middle East. OFAC also accused him of embezzling billions of dollars through the now-defunct Ayandeh Bank before Iranian authorities dissolved the lender in 2025.

Sanctions also target three Iranian exchange houses and their executives, along with front companies based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, which US authorities said helped sanctioned Iranian banks move billions of dollars annually through shell companies to conceal illicit financial transactions.

Today, following Iran’s resumption of attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned an Iranian financial facilitator who has effectively institutionalized large‑scale embezzlement within the Iranian… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 10, 2026

On July 8, Washington revoked a general license allowing Iranian oil sales in response to renewed attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while granting a wind-down period until July 17. US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran "over" but said Washington would continue talks requested by Tehran.