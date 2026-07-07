Washington to revoke license for Iranian oil sales after Hormuz attacks

Shafaq News- Washington

The US will revoke a general license that had allowed the sale of Iranian oil, reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a US Official.

Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz are "completely unacceptable" and will carry "serious consequences", the official warned, while oil prices rose by more than 5% following his remarks.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department said it would allow a wind-down period until July 17 for transactions involving Iranian oil that had been authorized under the now-revoked license. The official said US negotiators continue to work in good faith to reach a final agreement with Iran despite the latest escalation.

Earlier, Qatar's Foreign Ministry called on Iran to immediately end any actions that threaten regional security or endanger international shipping and global energy supplies. Doha also requested an urgent explanation for the incident and called for immediate measures to prevent a recurrence, saying it reserves the right to take any action it deems appropriate under international law to protect its interests and national assets.

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting of Saudi Oil Tanker 'Wedyan'Doha | July 7, 2026The State of Qatar strongly condemns the targeting of the Saudi tanker 'Wedyan' as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, calling the incident a grave violation of international maritime… pic.twitter.com/Apc4AaICwT — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) July 7, 2026

Saudi Arabia demanded an immediate halt to any actions that threaten regional security, maritime navigation, and global energy supplies, holding Tehran fully responsible for the attacks and all their consequences.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation in the strongest terms of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s targeting the Saudi tanker “Wedyan” as it transited the Strait of Hormuz and targeting the Qatari tanker “Al-Rekayyat.” The Kingdom… pic.twitter.com/ufGGvbKUp8 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 7, 2026

Iran's Foreign Ministry, accused Washington of attempting to justify “violations” of the memorandum of understanding through various pretexts, noting that Tehran “acted in good faith and devoted all our capabilities to fulfilling our commitments under the MoU since it was signed."