US sanctions network linked to Iranian oil sales

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network linked to Iranian oil exports, the US Department of the Treasury stated, claiming that the network helped to finance Iran’s activities despite existing sanctions.

In a statement, the Treasury said it is targeting a network associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, describing it as a “vast shipping empire” involved in the sale of Iranian and Russian oil.

The department added that the network has “generated tens of billions of dollars in profits,” vowing to “continue to target Iran’s illicit revenue streams.” The statement added that the measures include designations of multiple companies, vessels, and individuals accused of facilitating oil shipments and evading sanctions.

US officials said the action is part of efforts to limit Iran’s ability to use oil revenues to support destabilizing activities in the region.