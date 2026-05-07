Iraq calls for “fair investigation” after US sanctions on Deputy Oil Minister

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Thursday denied allegations against Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs, Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, following US accusations linking him to efforts benefiting Iran and allied groups through Iraq’s oil sector.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Al-Bahadly along with several leaders of Iran-aligned armed factions as part of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign targeting Iranian oil revenues.

Calling for accusations to be handled with “transparency and responsibility,” the ministry underlined the need to rely on evidence and verified facts while respecting Iraqi legal and oversight institutions.

It further announced readiness to cooperate with any “fair investigation,” citing the Iraqi judiciary and the Federal Integrity Commission as the competent authorities in such matters.

“Crude oil exports, marketing operations, tanker loading, and related procedures are managed by specialized entities and companies under approved mechanisms, not by the deputy minister for distribution affairs,” it added.

Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) had previously denied allegations linked to the country’s oil export operations.