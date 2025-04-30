US slaps new sanctions on Iran’s energy sector

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rolled out a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Iran’s energy sector, intensifying Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

Rubio doubled down on the administration’s stance, vowing that President Donald Trump remains determined to “drive Iran’s illicit oil and petrochemical exports — including shipments to China — down to zero.”

The latest sanctions hit seven entities tied to the trade of Iranian oil and petrochemical products. Among them are two vessels linked to a previously blacklisted maritime management firm that played a central role in moving Iranian crude.

A State Department fact sheet revealed that five of the sanctioned companies are headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

Rubio warned that the US would keep pressuring Iran and any partners skirting sanctions “as long as Iran continues to generate oil and petrochemical revenue to bankroll its destabilizing activities, terrorist networks, and regional proxies.”

Meanwhile, a fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks is slated to begin Saturday in Muscat, with previous rounds reportedly leaving negotiators cautiously optimistic.