Croatia takes Portugal VAR controversy to FIFA

Shafaq News- Zagreb

Croatia filed a formal complaint to FIFA after its 2-1 World Cup defeat to Portugal, challenging the use of VAR protocol and smart-ball technology in decisions that helped end its tournament.

The Croatian Football Federation sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing “deep disappointment and disagreement” over the match, HNS spokesman Tomislav Pacak told RTL Danas. The main dispute centers on Joško Gvardiol’s stoppage-time goal, which was initially awarded before being ruled out for offside.

The goal would have made the score 2-2 and sent the match to extra time, but FIFA explained that it relied on sensor data from the match ball, which indicated that Igor Matanović had touched the ball before it reached Mario Pašalić. That touch placed Pašalić in an offside position, leading officials to cancel the equalizer.

Croatia rejected the explanation. Pacak stated that HNS believes Pašalić was ruled offside “against the rules and spirit of football” over a Matanović touch that the federation says did not occur, describing the decision as a misuse of technology.

The Croatian complaint also challenges the process behind Portugal’s penalty. Pacak said the federation believes VAR protocol was “completely misapplied” when Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was sent to the pitch-side monitor before awarding the spot kick. Croatia’s objection is not only about individual refereeing calls, but about “the process that led to those decisions.”

HNS has requested detailed explanations from FIFA over the disputed moments.

FIFA has not announced any change to the result, and reports indicate Croatia’s complaint is aimed at obtaining explanations over VAR protocol and smart-ball technology rather than confirming any reversal of Portugal’s advancement.