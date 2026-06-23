Ronaldo double powers Portugal past Uzbekistan

Shafaq News- Houston

Portugal strengthened their World Cup knockout push on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in Group K, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and becoming the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo opened the scoring early at Houston Stadium, turning in Joao Cancelo’s cross from close range to give Portugal the fast start they needed after their 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Nuno Mendes doubled the lead with a free kick before Ronaldo scored again before halftime, putting Portugal in full control against an Uzbekistan side that struggled to slow the pressure.

Uzbekistan briefly thought they had pulled one back, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul by Cancelo in the buildup.

Portugal stayed in control after the break, moving the ball quickly through midfield and stretching Uzbekistan’s defensive line with width and runs behind. Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal made it 4-0 before Rafa Leao completed the rout in the 88th minute with Portugal’s fifth.

The result moved Portugal onto four points from two Group K matches and restored their position before a final group fixture against Colombia, while Uzbekistan remained without a point after defeats to Colombia and Portugal, leaving Fabio Cannavaro’s side needing a win over DR Congo and help elsewhere to keep any chance of reaching the Round of 32.