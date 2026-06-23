85% of Duhok wheat crop may remain unsold

Shafaq News- Duhok

Limited federal procurement quotas may leave around 85% of Duhok's wheat harvest outside the government's procurement program this season, local officials warned on Tuesday.

Nazim Mohammed, director of the grain silo in Faida, south of Duhok, told Shafaq News that the federal government allocated 350 billion Iraqi dinars (about $267.2 million) for wheat procurement across Iraq, while Duhok received only 10.775 billion dinars (about $8.2 million).

“Procurement quotas allocated to the Kurdistan Region since 2017 have not reflected actual production levels. Nineveh alone was allocated procurement of around 600,000 tons of wheat, while the combined quota for the Region's four provinces stood at only 400,000 tons.”

In February, Duhok's Agriculture Directorate estimated wheat production would exceed 400,000 tons this season after abundant rainfall and snowfall boosted yields across the province.

Read more: Iraq’s wheat fields no longer guarantee bread