Iran FM warns of false-flag ploys after attack on Kurdistan PM’s office

Iran FM warns of false-flag ploys after attack on Kurdistan PM’s office
2026-08-17T21:41:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack on the office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani's office,” Araghchi said in a statement, urging Kurdish leaders and communities to remain alert to “false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors.”

The Iranian foreign minister also cited Tehran’s past support for the Kurds during their conflicts with the former Iraqi Al-Baath regime and ISIS. “We protected our Kurdish friends against Saddam and ISIS, and we're thankful for the security they've provided on our border.”

Read more: Iran: Drone attack on PM Barzani’s office ‘Highly Suspicious"

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