Araghchi links US pullout to Iran-Iraq security cooperation

Shafaq News– Tehran/ Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday described the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase as evidence of close security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said the US military’s departure from Ain al-Asad, along with the conclusion of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) —established in 2003 to support political dialogue, elections, and national reconciliation— were “clear indicators” of what he described as Iraq’s strengthened independence, stability, and national sovereignty.

Iran, Araghchi said, has “always called for a strong and independent Iraq,” arguing that Baghdad has the capacity to play “a pivotal role” in advancing peace and stability at the regional level. He added that Tehran is ready to deepen relations with Iraq across all fields and work toward a comprehensive joint cooperation agreement.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday that Iraqi forces had assumed full control of Ain al-Asad, Iraq’s second-largest airbase after Balad, following the withdrawal of US troops. About 2,500 US troops remain stationed in Iraq. Baghdad and Washington finalized an agreement in August 2025 outlining a roadmap for the complete withdrawal of American forces by September 2026.

