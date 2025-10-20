Iraq, Iran reaffirm dialogue and coordination

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss bilateral relations, regional security challenges, and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

According to a statement from Advisor’s media office, al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s position in support of Iran and its commitment to peaceful dialogue, stressing that diplomacy and constructive engagement remain the best path to resolving international disputes.

Both sides emphasized the importance of de-escalation and promoting diplomatic dialogue to achieve greater stability across the region.

Earlier, al-Araji met with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani to review progress on the agreement aimed at strengthening border security and disbanding Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq.