Iraqi Justice Minister invited to Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Justice, Khalid Shwani, has received an official invitation to visit Iran as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen judicial collaboration between the two nations.

The invitation was extended by Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, during a meeting on Wednesday, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. Discussions centered on the status of prisoners and the need to expedite the exchange of convicted individuals under an existing agreement. Both sides also explored avenues for deeper cooperation, including a proposed memorandum of understanding on human rights between Iraq’s Ministry of Justice and Iran’s Human Rights Organization.

In a separate meeting, Al Sadeq held talks in Baghdad with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, focusing on counterterrorism efforts and broader security cooperation. The discussions covered the implementation of a bilateral security agreement and the exchange of expertise to strengthen regional stability.

Both officials also reviewed recent developments and the broader geopolitical landscape, emphasizing the need for sustained collaboration in combating terrorism. According to sources cited by Iranian media, these high-level engagements are expected to continue as Baghdad and Tehran work toward deeper security and judicial ties.