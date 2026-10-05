Shafaq News

France came from behind to beat Belgium 4-1 on Monday while Italy defeated Turkiye 3-1, strengthening both teams’ positions in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Dodi Lukébakio gave Belgium the lead in the 35th minute in Paris before France struck four times late in the second half. Désiré Doué equalized in the 77th minute, Rayan Cherki put France ahead four minutes later, and substitute Michael Olise scored twice to complete the comeback. The result moved France to 10 points at the top of Group A1, while Italy climbed to second on seven points, one ahead of Belgium.

In Bologna, Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring for Italy in the 26th minute before Aral Şimşir equalized for Turkiye after the break. Riccardo Calafiori restored Italy’s lead and Pio Esposito added a third in the 87th minute.

In League B Group 2, Northern Ireland remained top after a 0-0 draw with Georgia, while Hungary beat Ukraine 1-0 through Milán Tóth. Northern Ireland has eight points, with Hungary second on seven.

In Group B4, Viktor Gyökeres scored as Sweden beat Romania 1-0, moving to 10 points. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland drew 0-0 in Zenica.

Elsewhere, Cyprus beat Latvia 2-1 in League C Group 2, while Montenegro and Armenia finished 0-0.