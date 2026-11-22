Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued separate warnings to Al-Rasheed TV and Ali Hatem Suleiman on Sunday over an episode of With Yasser Amer that the regulator said breached broadcasting rules.

In its warning to Suleiman, the commission cited Article 2, paragraph 1, of Chapter Two, which prohibits incitement to violence and hatred. It asked him to comply with professional broadcasting standards and refrain from remarks that breach them.

In its warning to Al-Rasheed TV, the commission cited Article 2, paragraph 4, which requires accuracy, integrity and transparency in reporting. It asked host Yasser Amer to comply with broadcasting standards and remove the episode.

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