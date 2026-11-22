Shafaq News- Basra

Hundreds of contract education workers shut down Basra’s Education Directorate building on Sunday after protesting outside it over more than five months of unpaid wages.

Protest representative Ali Al-Mohammadawi told Shafaq News that the workers had continued reporting to schools and covering staffing shortages while waiting to be paid. He said the delay had put workers and their families under financial strain and accused the Finance Ministry of dragging out the payment process despite repeated appeals.

Al-Mohammadawi said the closure was intended to pressure authorities to release the wages. Workers could not continue doing their jobs indefinitely without pay, he added.

A committee reviewing about 38,000 Basra education contracts reported in September that it had found discrepancies in records for 8,517 workers following personnel replacements. The review is ongoing.

Read more: Jobs dominate week of protests across Iraq