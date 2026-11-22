Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Ministry of Finance and Economy said Sunday it had submitted its November payroll to Baghdad for funding, along with its October trial balance.

In a statement, the ministry said its technical team delivered both documents to the federal Finance Ministry’s Accounting Department.

The payroll covers public employees and other salary recipients in the Kurdistan Region, while the trial balance details October revenue and spending.

Public-sector pay has long been a point of dispute between Baghdad and Erbil. Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed public-sector salaries and the Kurdistan Region’s share of the 2027 federal budget at a meeting in Baghdad.