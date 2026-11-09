Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 17:54)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to ensuring fairness, safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region (KRI)’s citizens and institutions, and resolving outstanding disputes in the national interest.

During a meeting with Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Baghdad on Monday, both sides discussed outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), including oilfield management, revenues, public sector salaries, the KRG’s share of the 2027 federal budget, and the long-delayed oil and gas law.

According to a statement from al-Zaidi's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to ensuring fairness, safeguarding the constitutional rights of the KRI’s citizens and institutions, and resolving outstanding disputes in the national interest.

Al-Zaidi also outlined plans to increase Iraq's oil production to seven million barrels per day by 2030 and 10 million barrels per day by 2032. The targets include approximately one million barrels per day from oilfields in the Kurdistan Region, with the expansion expected to support economic growth and development across the country.

The two sides agreed to establish mechanisms to resolve disputes between the federal and KRI governments in accordance with the constitution and applicable laws.

On the oil file, discussions focused on managing and regulating oilfields in line with constitutional provisions, as well as organizing oil and non-oil revenues and coordinating their administration between the federal and KRG finance ministries.

Both sides also stressed the need to ensure the continued payment of salaries to the Kurdistan Region employees on the same basis as other Iraqi public sector workers.

They further discussed the KRI’s allocation in the 2027 federal budget and mechanisms for determining it under the constitution, alongside the need to accelerate the passage of an oil and gas law to address disputes over oil production, exports, and resource management.

The two officials condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field, stressing the importance of protecting oil and gas facilities and infrastructure, as well as taking necessary measures to prevent similar attacks.

They also emphasized continued coordination and cooperation, identifying dialogue and mutual understanding as the basis for resolving outstanding disputes and strengthening national unity.

US Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack praised direct talks between al-Zaidi and Barzani, saying dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil is the way to resolve their toughest disputes.