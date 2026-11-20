Shafaq News- Suwayda

Displaced residents from western and northern rural Suwayda gathered on Friday to demand guarantees allowing them to return to their homes and land in villages under government control, as well as the release of detainees and information about the fate of missing people, more than a year after fleeing their communities.

Organizers called on residents of 36 villages to join the protest and urged the United Nations and countries involved in the roadmap for Suwayda to take action to facilitate their return, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

At the northern entrance to the city, protesters blocked the Damascus-Suwayda highway in both directions, around three months after a similar sit-in took place on the same road.

Naziha Shaheen, who currently lives in a school serving as a shelter in the city, told Shafaq News that her son was killed during the July 2025 events. She added that the destruction in her village had affected homes and olive trees, many of which were uprooted.

"Our demand today is to return to the villages we were forced to leave so we can rebuild our lives," she said.

Another protest participant, Salman Abu Muhanna, called on the United Nations and the international community to help displaced residents return to their homes and villages, many of which were burned.

"We do not need aid as much as we need to return to our homes," he told Shafaq News.

Read more: Suwayda families struggle to afford winter heating

The residents' demands are central to a roadmap agreed upon by Damascus, Amman, and Washington in September 2025. The plan includes the return of displaced residents, the release of detainees, and agreements on security and administrative arrangements involving residents.

Last October, the Syrian government said it was continuing to work with Jordan and the United States to implement the roadmap.

On November 16, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone told the Security Council that obstacles to the return of Druze and Bedouin families remained.

Political analyst Ahmad Dahman told Shafaq News that Israeli involvement was increasing caution between Damascus and local forces in Suwayda.

He noted that overlapping security considerations in southern Syria and disagreements over the administration of Sweida complicate efforts to reach an agreement on securing the villages and managing their affairs after residents return. "Direct dialogue with village residents could help advance discussions on the return of displaced families and the release of detainees, while broader negotiations over security arrangements continue."