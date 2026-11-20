Shafaq News- Babil

About 90% of families displaced from Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) want to return, their representative told Shafaq News on Friday, saying Iraq must resolve legal and administrative obstacles before families can reclaim their homes and land.

Iyad Al-Janabi said the figure was an estimate because there was no comprehensive database of displaced families seeking to return. Families are scattered across northern Babil and southern Baghdad, as well as Al-Anbar, Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Al-Janabi said families were prepared to comply with Iraqi laws and procedures on their return. He urged authorities to ensure they face no penalties for failing to use or improve land they could not access during 12 years of displacement.

He said annual security screening does not necessarily reach every displaced family living in northern areas, adding that those renewing their national identity cards must still provide the security information authorities request.

Residents fled Jurf Al-Sakhr after ISIS seized the area in 2014. Iraqi forces recaptured it that year, but security restrictions kept thousands of families from returning.

On Friday, the Iraqi government announced a redeployment and the establishment of a security command under the Federal Police, bringing together army, police and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhar: A decade on, Iraq's displaced still barred from return