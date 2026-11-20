Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines near Oman's Khasab port in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy accused the tanker of attempting to cross the strait through an unauthorized route under US military protection. It did not identify the vessel but said footage of the explosion would be released within hours.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran's Hormozgan province, said an explosion and smoke on Qeshm Island resulted from the controlled disposal of unexploded munitions left behind by previous US strikes, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA). He assured residents that the operation posed no danger and urged them to remain calm and follow official updates.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker caught fire after an unidentified projectile struck it while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, eight nautical miles north of Khasab. The agency said the vessel's company security officer had reported the fire, with no casualties or environmental damage reported. Authorities were investigating the incident.