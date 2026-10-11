Shafaq News- Middle East

An oil tanker was damaged by an unidentified projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Citing the vessel company’s security officer, UKMTO said the outbound tanker was struck on its port side. All crew members were safe, and no environmental impact was reported at the time.

20261011 UKMTO WARNING 164-26 https://t.co/iA34ZSq3Nq #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/KPLzrbhspX — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 11, 2026

The strike was the third reported tanker incident in less than 24 hours. Hours earlier, UKMTO reported another tanker struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, with its crew reported safe.

The incidents come amid heightened maritime tensions in and around the strategic waterway. In the nearby Gulf of Oman, US forces on Saturday disabled the Panama-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ocean Molica, also known as Arika Sun, after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach Washington’s naval blockade on Iran, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said a US fighter jet struck the vessel’s stern with a precision munition, disabling its propulsion without injuring the crew.