Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Army said on Thursday that naval surveillance teams had spotted a burning oil tanker in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no attacker has been identified.

According to Sepah News, an outlet affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the vessel was discovered during a patrol. Iranian authorities said the tanker had disabled its tracking systems while attempting to cross the restricted area.

The announcement followed a similar incident on Wednesday, although it remained unclear whether the two accounts involved different tankers. The IRGC said a container ship had sunk after striking a naval mine while crossing the strait through what Tehran described as an unauthorized route.

The IRGC also said a supertanker had struck a mine in the strait's southern passage on Saturday, causing an explosion and a fire in its engine room.

Maritime security data released Wednesday indicated that at least 10 vessels had come under attack in or near the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday, the highest three-day total since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, 2026.