Shafaq News- Tehran

Another tanker using an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz struck a naval mine and caught fire on Tuesday, forcing two tankers sailing with it to turn back toward the Gulf after the blast and a radio warning, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy said.

Ships taking "fake routes" would meet "nothing but explosions and fires," it warned.

Separately, the navy reported that two tankers caught fire at dawn after hitting a mine east of the strait, having entered the restricted zone with their identification and navigation systems switched off. Both were left disabled, it said, adding that the strait "will never be opened" until Iran's goals are achieved and urging tanker owners to coordinate with its armed forces for safe passage.

Seven Conditions

Parliament speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told lawmakers on Tuesday that Iran will take no practical steps and hold no talks with Washington until its seven conditions are met.

Dismissing recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said he may order fresh strikes on Iran after the New Year if Tehran does not reach a deal, Ghalibaf said, "Threats and insults against the proud people of Iran, and the emphasis on economic pressure, are but a sign of the Americans' desperation." Iran stands ready to "alter the geography of the battlefield" if Washington miscalculates, he warned.

Army chief Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami also stressed in a press conference that until Iran's conditions are met, the strait should "become more closed day by day."

State-run Iranian media outlets said the seven conditions include an end to hostilities, lifting US sanctions and the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets, compensation for war damage, guarantees against renewed attacks, and arrangements governing navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz.