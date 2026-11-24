Shafaq News- Damascus

Twenty-five Syrian companies have confirmed their participation at the 50th Baghdad International Fair, to be held January 23–29, 2027, Mohammed Hamza, director of the Syrian General Establishment for Exhibitions and International Markets, told Shafaq News.

The pavilion will showcase food, chemical, leather and textile products, along with fertilizers, industrial goods and cosmetics, and organizers are also recruiting companies from trade, services and agriculture to present a broader picture of the Syrian economy.

The golden jubilee edition of the fair, held on the exhibition grounds in Baghdad's Al-Mansour district, is particularly significant for Syria's participation, according to Hamza. It comes under a memorandum of understanding between the two countries to expand economic cooperation, and aims to expand the presence of Syrian products in the Iraqi market while connecting Syrian firms directly with Iraqi businesspeople, importers and potential partners.

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