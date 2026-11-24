Shafaq News- Tbilisi

The third religious conference of the Caucasus Kurds called on political forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to preserve their unity and avoid disputes that could harm national interests, urging Kurds everywhere to defend the KRI's achievements.

In its final statement, issued in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the gathering appealed to Kurds across Kurdish-majority areas of Iraq, Iran, Turkiye and Syria, to support and protect the gains made in the KRI. It also described religious pluralism as a cornerstone of Kurdish national identity and called for peaceful coexistence and respect for religious and sectarian differences.

Held on November 21 under the title "Religious Diversity in Kurdish Society," the conference brought together about 50 scholars, activists and politicians from 19 countries, alongside 50 representatives of Georgia's Kurdish community. Speakers represented Yazidi, Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities, as well as the Alevi and Yarsan (Kaka'i) faiths.

Participants rejected the idea that religious and sectarian differences divide Kurds, according to the statement, which described faith and national identity as complementary rather than a source of conflict or rivalry.

Ronahi, the Kurdish association in Georgia, organized the event with the Confederation of the Kurdistan Community, the Institute of Caucasus Kurds, the Barzani Charity Foundation, the Union of Kazakhstan Kurds and the Knyaz Ibrahim Foundation. Earlier editions in 2024 and 2025 focused on the national priorities of the Caucasus Kurds and their role in Kurdish nation-building.

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