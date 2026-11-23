Shafaq News- Duhok

Police arrested 15 people on Monday in Duhok province's Akre district, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on suspicion of cutting down trees to sell as firewood, a security source told Shafaq News.

Forest and Environment Police units in Azadi carried out the arrests in coordination with the local Forest and Environment Police station. Authorities referred all 15 suspects to court for legal proceedings.

On September 8, the head of Aynda Organization for Environmental Protection, Marouf Majid, told Shafaq News that rising heating costs and unreliable electricity were driving tree cutting in the Kurdistan Region, with forest police reporting incidents in several mountainous areas.

Separately, residents of Duhok's Amedi district previously told Shafaq News that between five and 15 trucks carrying timber leave mountainous forests daily toward Turkish military positions. Environmental specialists warned that the logging threatens centuries-old trees, wildlife, and biodiversity.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Forest Police arrested five people in separate tree-cutting cases last month, including one involving 186 oak trees aged between 15 and 30 years.

Read more: Iraq’s Green Belt: The race to forestall desertification