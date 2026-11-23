Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s government and political parties have agreed to reshuffle Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet after the draft budget is settled, with the oil, transport, and communications ministers likely to be the first three replaced, a government source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said there was “near consensus” on replacing the three ministers, citing health reasons for the transport minister and failures in several areas for Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi. The source gave no specific reason for replacing the communications minister.

The changes will depend on performance reviews by a government team that assesses ministers, deputy ministers, and directors general, as well as consultations with the blocs and parties that nominated the ministers, the source noted. Options include nominating replacements or merging some ministries. Under one proposal, the electricity minister would take charge of both oil and electricity.

Earlier today, an informed source told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi was considering dismissing Al-Abadi over his handling of alleged oil theft and smuggling in several parts of Iraq. On November 16, a source familiar with the merger proposal said the government was consulting the parties that nominated the two ministers about how to sustain electricity generation and oil exports under its new plans for a single Ministry of Energy.

Al-Zaidi’s cabinet has 25 portfolios. Parliament completed the cabinet lineup on October 15, adding a separate tourism ministry and a Ministry of Digital Economy, Governance, Science, and Technology.