Shafaq News- Najaf

Hundreds of buffalo enter the Al-Mishkhab River in southern Iraq every day, swimming in the river near Umm Khashm, a rural community in Najaf where generations of families have built their livelihoods around raising the animals.

Shafaq News captured the scene from the air and along the riverbanks, documenting large herds swimming through the water in a daily ritual that remains central to life in the area.

Umm Khashm is home to more than 400 houses built from metal, wood, and reeds. Their residents raise more than 30,000 buffalo, relying on the nearby river to care for their herds.

Caring for these herds is a family affair. Children join older relatives in accompanying the buffalo to the river, taking part in a daily routine passed down through generations.