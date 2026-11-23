Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraqi wrestlers won two gold, three silver and seven bronze medals at the Ibrahim Moustafa international tournament, which ended on Sunday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Sajjad Ali Mukasr Albidhan and Ali Issam won the two gold medals, with Issam taking his title in senior freestyle. National teams from several continents competed in the tournament. The Iraqi National Olympic Committee said it was the Iraqi national team’s first competition under Olympic champion Karam Gaber.

Wrestlers from the Second Rapid Response, Nineveh Workers and Samarra clubs won seven senior freestyle medals, including Issam’s gold. Abdulaziz Abdullah and Ali Hani took silver. Qutaiba Mustafa, Youssef Mustafa, Mohammed Abdulaziz and Mustafa Mohammed earned bronze.

Amr Hussein also won senior freestyle bronze, and Mustafa Nihad took bronze in youth freestyle. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Ahmed Talal won senior silver and Hossam Salem earned youth bronze.

Some Iraqi club wrestlers paid their own way to the tournament because of the Iraqi Wrestling Federation’s financial difficulties.