Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading worth more than 4 billion Iraqi dinars (about $2.64M) last week, down 17% from the previous week.

According to market data, 1.980 billion shares were traded, a decline of 61% from the previous week, with total trading value reaching 4.019 billion dinars across 5,099 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 885.81 points, up 32% from the previous session.

Shares in 69 companies were traded during the week, while 27 companies recorded no activity because buy and sell orders did not match. Trading in nine other companies remained suspended because they had not submitted required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 54,000 shares worth 134,000 dinars in two transactions. They also sold 34 million shares worth 93 million dinars in 43 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 105 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.