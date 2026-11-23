Shafaq News- Basra

A customs outage halted freight entering Iraq from Iran at the Shalamcheh border crossing, while passengers continued to cross normally, a local source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said Iraq’s ASYCUDA customs system had been down for three days at border crossings nationwide, including Shalamcheh. Iraq’s General Commission of Customs said on November 22 that customs centers had resumed using ASYCUDA after the commission resolved the technical problems.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported earlier today that Iraq had closed its side of the Shalamcheh crossing until further notice, citing a disruption to Iraqi customs systems.

Iraq closed the Al-Sheeb crossing in Maysan province to passengers and commercial trucks on October 21 to review security procedures and install equipment to detect and prevent smuggling, and travelers and traders were directed to other crossings. The crossing then reopened in November.

On November 13, the Mandali crossing in Diyala province also closed, affecting truck traffic and the work of laborers and customs brokers. Iraqi Border Ports Authority chief Omar Al-Waeli had said the closure would allow authorities to meet the crossing’s technical requirements.

Read more: Iran-Iraq Shalamcheh crossing handles 20,000+ daily travelers