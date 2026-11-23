Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has reshuffled several senior security and administrative posts, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Hassan al-Ghanami moves from director of personnel security to assistant undersecretary for federal security affairs. Maj. Gen. Ali al-Fureiji, who headed the ministry's Falcons Cell, an intelligence unit known for counter-terrorism operations, takes over as director general of personnel security.

The minister also appointed Lt. Gen. Saleh al-Amiri as his security adviser and Maj. Gen. Hussein Sabhan as director general of training, the source added.