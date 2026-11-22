Shafaq News- Garmian

About 250,000 people visited the seventh Kalar Bazaar festival in the Kurdistan Region over five days, generating 1.85 billion dinars, about $1.2 million, in sales and business deals at its stalls, the Garmian Administration's tourism directorate said on Sunday.

The festival also created temporary jobs for 1,800 people, 44% of them women, Garmiyan tourism director Peshtiwan Mohammed said in a statement, calling it a boost to local economic activity and employment.