Brazil reroutes meat exports to Iraq as US-Israel-Iran war disrupts shipping

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Brazilian meat exporters have continued supplying Iraqi markets with chicken despite disruptions caused by the war and the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, shipments to Iraq are being rerouted through alternative paths, including the Red Sea, Suez Canal, and overland trucking, allowing exporters to maintain supply flows despite longer delivery times and higher costs. Iraq remains among the key markets receiving Brazilian poultry, alongside other Middle Eastern countries that accounted for about 30% of Brazil’s total chicken exports in 2025.

Exporters said the new logistics routes have increased fuel, transport, and storage costs, with part of the burden shared with importers, while beef exports have so far seen limited impact despite warnings that any further escalation could drive additional cost increases.