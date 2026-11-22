Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday denied the accuracy of reports circulated by some media outlets about the content of meetings between Popular Mobilization Forces chief Falih Al-Fayyadh and leaders in the Kurdistan Region, describing the accounts as baseless and entirely contrary to the facts.

The statement said Al-Fayyadh met on Saturday with Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly the budget, oil, and border crossings.

All parties are in full agreement on the need to address disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue and mutual understanding, within the framework of Iraq's Constitution, the KRG added.

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