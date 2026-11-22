Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces entered western Daraa province in southern Syria on Sunday, with military vehicles remaining in the Yarmouk Basin into the evening as reinforcements arrived, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The incursion began around midday with three vehicles, including an armored personnel carrier. Some remained in the area after nightfall, marking the longest observed Israeli presence in this part of southern Syria since early November, the correspondent said, following repeated incursions this month between Wadi Al-Raqqad, near the eastern edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and the Yarmouk River to the south.

The Sijill Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, documented at least 67 Israeli violations across Quneitra, Daraa, and the Damascus countryside between November 15 and 21, including 24 ground incursions, 20 military flights, nine checkpoints, five raids, three shelling incidents, and six other violations.

Quneitra accounted for 44 incidents, followed by Daraa with 22 and the Damascus countryside (Rif Dimashq) with one. The Yarmouk Basin recorded 17 violations, compared with 16 in central Quneitra, 10 in the north, and nine in the south. The center also tracked 14 incidents involving warplanes or reconnaissance aircraft over Quneitra and Daraa.