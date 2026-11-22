Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 30% of Kataib Hezbollah personnel stationed in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) in the northern part of Iraq’s Babil province have withdrawn, sources in the area told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The withdrawal began two days earlier and would continue for several months under a timetable agreed by the group’s leaders and Coordination Framework leaders close to the armed factions, one source said. Some Kataib Hezbollah personnel would remain alongside Iraqi security forces, the source added, dismissing reports that the group had already withdrawn in full. The withdrawal will take “time and effort” because of the group’s arsenal and its planned redeployment to Al-Qaim near the Syrian border.

According to the local sources, units from the Popular Mobilization Forces, Federal Police, army, and Counter-Terrorism Service had entered Jurf Al-Sakhr, taking up positions that included sites of strategic importance to Kataib Hezbollah. The sources saw the deployment as a sign that the group had tacitly accepted the authority of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, as commander-in-chief, over its weapons.

Al-Zaidi ordered the creation of a security headquarters in Jurf Al-Sakhr on November 19, as the government investigated suspected smuggling of oil and petroleum products. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said the headquarters opened on November 20 and the Energy Police had begun taking charge of the oil pipeline. According to security commanders, the government’s plan included reopening roads, securing oil facilities, and preparing for displaced residents to return.