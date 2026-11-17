Shafaq News- Baghdad

Signs of a breakthrough have emerged in recent hours in the standoff between Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah over Jurf Al-Sakhr, a source in the ruling Coordination Framework (CF) told Shafaq News on Tuesday, as political contacts and mediation continue.

Coordination Framework leaders are due to meet in Baghdad on Tuesday evening with Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to discuss ways to end the crisis, according to another political source. Among the main options on the table is a withdrawal of Kataib Hezbollah from the area, to be replaced by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units that would take over security, a formula aimed at transferring control without military force ahead of the deadline Al-Zaidi set for Friday evening.

Speaking in Najaf, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said the government was determined to clear Jurf Al-Sakhr of any group disrupting it, citing intelligence on oil smuggling backed by Interior Ministry camera footage, and pledged to pursue investigations there and elsewhere.

At a press conference in Jurf Al-Sakhr, Kataib Hezbollah official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi said the group did not intend to fight the security forces, calling such a confrontation "a distant dream." He accused the government committee investigating oil smuggling of falsifying facts, saying the facilities it cited were primitive, abandoned workshops used only in times of crisis, and that the case had political dimensions.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control