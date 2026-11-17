Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday said their forces secured 10 districts across Taiz and Lahj provinces, covering approximately 7,100 square kilometers, in a military operation against Saudi-led forces.

The group said it had routed and destroyed 12 military divisions comprising 60 brigades from forces overseen by Saudi officer Mohammed Talal Al-Balawi. It also claimed to have destroyed, disabled or captured hundreds of vehicles and armored vehicles, and seized substantial quantities of weapons, ammunition and equipment.

The Houthis pledged to continue operations deep inside Saudi territory, respond to blockade and escalation in kind, and target Saudi-associated forces and officers until attacks and the blockade ended. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree separately said Saudi airstrikes in Sanaa province and elsewhere would not go unanswered, warning that Saudi interests and facilities would pay the price.

Saba news agency quoted a military source as saying Saudi Aramco and its branches in the kingdom were a “main target” for the Houthis. The source cautioned employees and residents to stay away from Saudi airports and facilities, describing Saudi airspace as unsafe except over Mecca and Medina.

Meanwhile, Al-Masirah TV reported a preliminary toll of 14 killed and 10 injured in Saudi airstrikes on Al-Khawlani foam factory in Hodeidah. It also recorded deaths and injuries among ambulance, rescue, and civil defense personnel in further strikes following the factory’s bombardment. Rescuers continued searching beneath facilities that had been destroyed, the channel added.

In Saada, the channel said four were killed and three were injured among demining personnel and medical responders following Saudi strikes in Kitaf wa Al-Buqa district. Aircraft struck residents trying to provide medical assistance to the demining team and remained overhead to prevent ambulance crews from reaching the site, it added.

According to the Houthi-affiliated network, seven others were injured and a footwear and textile factory was destroyed at Al-Yateem Development Foundation in Al-Nahdah neighborhood, Al-Thawrah district in Sanaa.

Separately, the internationally recognized Yemeni government’s military-run 26 September Net quoted military sources as saying troops had repelled a Houthi attack on Taiz’s Al-Shaqab front on Tuesday. The sources also claimed air and artillery strikes against Houthi positions. Another military source reported continuing battles in northern Marib and southeastern Al-Jawf, including four airstrikes against Houthi positions and missile launchers in western Marib.