Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is determined to remove any group causing disruption from Jurf Al-Sakhr, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said on Tuesday, citing oil smuggling and “other violations” that had been confirmed there.

Speaking at a press conference during Al-Zaidi’s visit to Najaf, Al-Aboudi said a government committee was investigating all suspected oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr and elsewhere, and would not allow the activity to continue. Interior Ministry cameras corroborated intelligence on the smuggling, and plans have been drawn up to combat it, he added.

Earlier today, a political source told Shafaq News that Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had arrived in Iraq as an envoy of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. His urgent mission was to contain the escalating dispute between Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah over Jurf Al-Sakhr and prevent a military confrontation, the source added. The group denies involvement in oil smuggling.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control