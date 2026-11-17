Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has rejected Iraq’s draft 2027 federal budget over a proposed allocation of 13 trillion dinars ($8.55 billion), less than half the 30 trillion dinars ($19.74 billion) it believes it should receive, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Barzani said that during his latest visit to Baghdad, he had formally objected to both the proposed allocation and the Kurdistan Region’s (KRI) exclusion from sovereign and governing expenditures, arguing that the KRI’s share should reflect its 14.14% of Iraq’s population.

Negotiations initially produced an understanding to calculate the Kurdistan Region’s allocation on the same basis as other Iraqi provinces, without linking it to unrelated disputes, according to Barzani, who outlined two proposals: transferring half the KRI’s revenues to Baghdad in exchange for federal coverage of all operating and investment expenses, or retaining non-oil revenues while channeling oil income through the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

Barzani said both sides had agreed on these frameworks, but that the understandings were subsequently altered and provisions not discussed during their meetings were introduced.

Budget allocations remain a longstanding source of friction between Baghdad and Erbil. The KRG has rejected the 12.67% share under the existing federal framework, citing the 2024 census. In October, a parliamentary Finance Committee member estimated the KRI’s proposed allocation at 12.8 trillion dinars ($8.42 billion) out of a 217-trillion-dinar ($142.76 billion) budget, or roughly 6%.

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