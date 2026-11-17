Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region (KRI) will not be divided, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday, accusing unnamed parties of seeking to undermine its institutions, obstruct development projects, and threaten its unity.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mövenpick–Gomaspan resort project in Erbil province, Barzani criticized unnamed parties’ efforts to challenge parliamentary election results and suspend or dissolve the Kurdistan Parliament, maintaining that its reactivation had safeguarded the legitimacy of the Kurdistan Region’s institutions.

Barzani’s remarks come amid the deepest rift in years between his Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). After the KDP revived the KRI parliament on November 4 without the PUK, ending two years of paralysis, the PUK withdrew from the government and threatened to set up its own institutions in Al-Sulaymaniyah. Iraq’s top court has since rejected a challenge by the PUK and the New Generation movement seeking to suspend parliament’s work.