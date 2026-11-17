Shafaq News- Buriram

Iraq beat the Maldives 5-0 on Tuesday to reach seven points and move provisionally top of Group B in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in Buriram, Thailand.

Thailand had six points ahead of its match against Hong Kong later on Tuesday. Iraq faces the host in its final group match on November 20, with only the group winner advancing to the finals in Uzbekistan.

Coach Salam Shaker’s side dominated the Matchday Four encounter from the opening minutes to secure its second victory of the campaign. Iraq previously drew 1-1 with Hong Kong on November 8 and defeated Chinese Taipei 3-2 on November 14.

Shaker started Harith Hamza in goal, with captain Mohammed Hani, Rasul Mohammed, Abdullah Kazim, Amjad Kamal, Ayoub Amer, Abbas Ali, Mahdi Mohammed, Hussein Hamza, Laith Saad and Ahmed Saad completing the lineup.