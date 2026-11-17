Shafaq News- Baghdad /Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 925,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold at 923,000 IQD per mithqal and bought at 919,000 IQD, unchanged from Monday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold held at 893,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 889,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 925,000 and 935,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 895,000 to 905,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices were also stable, with 22-carat gold selling at 987,000 IQD, 21-carat at 943,000 IQD and 18-carat at 808,000 IQD per mithqal.