Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Tuesday that a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude and a liquefied gas carrier had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions and fires that disabled both vessels.

According to a statement carried by Fars news agency, the supertanker was in the western part of the strait, while the gas tanker was using what the Guards called the southern, unauthorized route.

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The Guards claimed the vessels were being escorted by numerous US military aircraft, but were unaware of the mines, warning that ships using the southern route face "a wall of iron and fire in the form of naval mines."

Separately, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker about 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, had been attacked for a second time after being disabled in an earlier strike. The latest attack caused another fire, and the crew was reported unaccounted for. It was not immediately clear whether this was one of the vessels described by the IRGC.

Iran's Navy said on Monday that an oil tanker had caught fire after striking a mine east of the strait, bringing to four the number of tankers it said had suffered mine-related fires within about 24 hours. "Despite the lies of the US president, the Strait of Hormuz is closed and will remain closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary," the army said.