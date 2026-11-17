Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that, under the same logic used to describe dams near Iranian missile sites as “dual-use,” dams, ports and power plants near US and Israeli bases should be treated the same way.

In response to a New York Times report suggesting that some of Iran's dams may have been built to support its missile program, Ghalibaf said that Washington and Israel are "prepping the next round on civilian infra," accusing them of using experts quoted by the newspaper to cast "dams near Iran's missile sites" as "dual-use."

What the Report Says

The New York Times reported on Monday that some analysts now believe Iran's large network of dams and water-transfer projects, long a puzzle to environmentalists because many were built in areas with no clear need for them, may have been developed partly to support underground military facilities, including missile sites.

The report said the idea gained ground after US and Israeli airstrikes this year on concealed missile sites hit many of the same areas where the dams are located. It stressed that, given the secrecy around Iran's missile program, any link remains speculative, though some experts consider the evidence highly suggestive.

Nima Shokri, a water security expert at the Hamburg University of Technology in Germany whose team has tracked at least 533 dams in Iran, told the newspaper that a map of airstrikes on suspected military sites closely matched his own map of dam locations. Seven water and military experts interviewed by the Times said it would be logical to place sprawling military sites near the steady water and power supplies that dams provide. A former Iran analyst for Israeli military intelligence, Danny Citrinowicz, said such placement would give Tehran "operational continuity."

Shokri also cautioned that many of Iran's dams serve essential civilian purposes, including water supply, irrigation and hydropower, in a water-scarce country, and that any potential military role should not overshadow those functions, the newspaper reported.

Iran calls its fortified underground missile bases "missile cities." Farzin Nadimi, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, estimated there are at least 30 such sites across the country, according to the report.

Iran's Foreign and Energy ministries and the Revolutionary Guards did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.